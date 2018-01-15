Kansas man held on attempted murder charge after stabbing

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing.

Just before 9p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southwest Medical Center regarding a victim being stabbed. The victim, a 29 year old male, stated that the attack occurred at his residence in the 700 block of N. Grant in Liberal, according to Police Captain Pat McLurg.

The victim said he was arguing with his roommate, a 21 year old man, when his roommate produced a knife and attacked him.

The victim sustained at least one stab wound and numerous defensive wounds. He was admitted to Southwest Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators responded to the residence where the attack occurred and identified several witnesses. The evidence at the scene and the witness statements were consistent with the victim’s account.

The suspect was located at a residence in the 200 block of W. 6th Street in Liberal, taken into custody without incident and booked into Seward County Jail.

He is being held for attempted first degree murder, criminal threat and criminal damage to property. He was also arrested on an unrelated warrant for parole violation. An affidavit was forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking formal charges. Police did not release the name of the suspect.