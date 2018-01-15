Funeral service set for Kan. man who died in Arizona officer shooting

HUTCHINSON —A funeral date is scheduled for a Kansas man killed in Arizona after being shot by a federal officer that occurred on January 5.

The funeral for Tyler Miller, 51, Hutchinson, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday January 16 at Crosspoint Church in Hutchinson and burial will follow at Fairlawn Burial Park.

Miller died following an Arizona shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer

The FBI’s Phoenix office reported last week that the U.S. Forest Service officer stopped to help after Miller was in a traffic accident on U.S. 89A in Oak Creek Canyon about 100 miles north of Phoenix.

The agency says the officer was also wounded in a subsequent altercation. Miller was taken to a medical center, where he died.

Family attorney Matt Bretz said Miller apparently lost control of his pickup truck on a mountain road in Coconino National Forest.

Bretz said the FBI told him Miller was unarmed.