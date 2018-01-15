Changes in social media posts by council members requested by Great Bend councilwoman

Great Bend City Council members were given the 2018 Governing Body Handbook last week for review. The manual was designed to inform council members about the structure of City government and the role of elected officials. The table of contents includes the form of government, meeting tips, resolving conflict, ethics, budget basics, and how to best handle media.

Council member Vicki Berryman made four suggestions for changes regarding how the council uses social media. Berryman was against members using social media to voice opinions, complaints, or criticism towards other council members or city business, which resulted in a crowd member questioning if the suggestions were a form of censorship.

During the city turmoil centering on former Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch, there were posts on social media that criticized the council’s actions and members. Some council members viewed the posts as a personal attack. Couch resigned following a summer of controversy of claims of misconduct with city administration, a time that split the council in many heated discussions.

With the governing body manual serving as a suggested tool to help council members and not an ordinance with any strict guidelines or punishment for going against it, council member Cory Urban felt there was need to amend the manual. Although seeing it mostly helpful, Urban questioned pieces of the manual that referred to how the council interacts with city staff.

The council voted 5-1 to table the discussion to make any additional changes and to make sure the entire council was in agreement with the manual.

In other city council news from Monday:

– The council was informed of a cheaper option to allowing access to farmland east of the city, without repairing a bridge on Park Street that needs repairs. Negotiations on purchasing the easement will start soon.

– The council listened favorably to finding a way to create a safe zone location near the Police Department for online purchase exchanges. Mayor Joe Andrasek said administration will look into making this possible.

– The council heard from Shane Suchy regarding the draining issue at Suchy Lake. Again, Andrasek noted the council and administration will evaluate the mentioned concerns from Suchy.

– Community Coordinator Christina Hayes reported there were 2,484 vehicles recorded during the 2017 Trail of Lights and that the Icy Sidewalk Sale went well for most businesses reporting increased sales.

– City Clerk Shawna Schafer told the council there was over $1.3 million in year transfers after the 2017 reconciliation of the general fund. The money will be available to fund projects in 2018 such as the Crest HVAC replacement, Amber Meadows drainage issue, airport improvements, and potential police building improvements.

– The council voted in favor of the motion to approve the PEC change order to carry out the waterline inspection until completion which will not exceed $351,835. PEC Engineer Josh Golka considered this an insurance policy to the millions of dollars the city is investing into waterline improvements to make sure everything is done right.