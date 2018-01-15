Barton Wrestling hosts lone home event on Tuesday

The No. 10 ranked Barton Community College wrestling team will host the Cougar Duals, its lone home meet of the season, this Tuesday at the Barton Gym. Action will begin at 3:00 p.m. with two mats simultaneously hosting four consecutive matches of duals. Following the first dual matches, there will be a thirty minute break, occurring at approximately 5:00 p.m., as Barton will honor its sophomore team members.

Other participating teams are: No. 14 ranked Northwest Kansas Technical College, No. 21 Pratt Community College, Colby Community College, and Cowley College.

All matches will be live streamed and available to view later at www.BartonSports.com

Match Schedule: Action begins at 3:00 p.m. on a rolling schedule

3:00 p.m. Round 1: Mat 1 – Colby vs Cowley; Mat 2 – No. 14 NW Tech vs No. 21 Pratt

Round 2: Mat 1 – No. 10 Barton vs Colby; Mat 2 – No. 14 NW Tech vs Cowley

30 Minute Break – Barton will honor sophomore team members

Round 3: Mat 1 – No. 10 Barton vs Cowley; Mat 2 – No. 21 Pratt vs Colby

Round 4: Mat 1 – No. 10 Barton vs No. 14 NW Tech; Mat 2 – No. 21 Pratt vs Cowley