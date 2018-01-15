Barton Community College to host free playwriting workshop Jan. 20

BUSINESS NEWS

Barton Community College is presenting an opportunity for community members see their plays come to life on stage.

Local playwright Rob Munden will lead a free playwriting workshop from 9-11 a.m. January 20 in the Barton Fine Arts Auditorium. Munden’s workshop will teach attendees how to write a play from script-writing to different ways and means to have their show produced or published. Towards the end of the workshop, everyone will be given the chance to break into groups to write a short scene and have it acted out.

Community members, including those at Fort Riley and Fort Leavenworth, are encouraged to come to the free workshop and submit their work to the theatre departments Original Playwright Series.

Barton Theatre Department Original Playwright Series submissions due March 13

The Barton Theatre Department is calling for original plays from the community for its Original Playwright Series. Playwrights will have until March 13 to submit their script. A few of the submitted shows will be chosen for the series.

Plays must be 20 minutes in length or less, contained on one set with no more than four to five characters, written by someone in the Barton service area, free of profanity in the dialogue and never produced or have been part of a reading. Those who wish to submit do not have to participate in the workshop, but attendance is suggested.

On March 27 and 28 auditions will be held for the series, and the performance is set for April 26.