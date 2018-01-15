Andrasek talks about excitement and top priority settling into Great Bend Mayor position

Great Bend Mayor Joe Andrasek completed his first full Great Bend City Council meeting Monday night at City Hall. The newly-elected official finished off the meeting last week where he was sworn in, but Monday’s meeting was the local businessman’s first guiding the governing body from start to finish.

Taking over for Dr. Mike Allison, Andrasek said there was more excitement than nerves for his first go around as mayor.

Joe Andrasek Audio

Andrasek noted his top priority is to get a City Administrator hired. George Kolb is serving as Interim City Administrator, but his six-month contract ends in April.

Andrasek is part of a six-person committee in charge of choosing the next city administrator. Kolb, City Attorney Bob Suelter, Human Resources Director Randy Keasling, and council members Jolene Biggs and Dan Heath are also serving on the committee.

Allison spent 18 years serving as Great Bend Mayor before choosing to not run for reelection in this past November’s election.