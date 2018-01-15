Monday Hoisington Winter Jam games postponed to Tuesday

The Monday schedule of games at the Hoisington Winter Jam have been postponed due to slick roads. Today’s games will be played Tuesday at Hoisington High School with the regular Tuesday schedule of games going on as scheduled at the Activities Center.

The games that are played at Hoisington High School will be broadcast on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM with the Activities Center games broadcast on 100.7 Eagle County.

Below is the new schedule of games.

Tuesday 1/16 at Hoisington High School

3:00 #3 Ellsworth Girls vs #6 Victoria

4:45 #3 Ellsworth Boys vs #6 Victoria

6:30 #2 Russell Girls vs #7 Pratt

8:15 #2 LaCrosse Boys vs #7 Pratt

Tuesday 1/16 at Hoisington Activities Center

3:00 #1 Otis-Bison Girls vs #8 Ellinwood

4:45 #1 Otis-Bison Boys vs #8 Ellinwood

6:30 #4 Lacrosse Girls vs #5 Hoisington

8:15 #4 Hoisington Boys vs #5 Russell

Thursday 1/18 (Consolation Bracket)

3:00 Ellsworth/Victoria Girls Loser vs Russell/Pratt Loser

4:45 Ellsworth/Victoria Boys Loser vs LaCrosse/Pratt Loser

6:30 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood Girls Loser vs LaCrosse/Hoisington Loser

8:15 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood Boys Loser vs Russell/Hoisington Loser

Friday 1/19 (Winner’s Bracket Semi’s)

3:00 Ellsworth/Victoria Girls Winner vs Russell/Pratt Winner

4:45 Ellsworth/Victoria Boys Winner vs LaCrosse/Pratt Winner

6:30 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood Girls Winner vs LaCrosse/Hoisington Winner

8:15 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood Boys Winner vs Russell/Hoisington Winner

Championship Saturday 1/20

At Hoisington High School

11:30 Girls 7th Place Game

1:15 Boys 7th Place Game

At Hoisington Activities Center

11:30 Girls 5th Place Game

1:15 Boys 5th Place Game

3:00 Girls 3rd Place Game

4:45 Boys 3rd Place Game

6:30 Girls Championship Game

8:15 Boys Championship Game