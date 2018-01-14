Students encouraged to apply for scholarships through Golden Belt Community Foundation

Golden Belt Community Foundation provides local college students with a free scholarship search and application process. The goal is simple, to connect students with donors providing financial assistance for education. Last year the Foundation awarded over $60,000 to students in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties.

GBCF has dozens of scholarship funds, meeting a variety of educational needs that do not always fit a traditional time frame, so deadlines vary. Some funds are designated for students that are not receiving substantial financial aid, which cannot be determined until after colleges, high schools, or merit based scholarships have been awarded. The Foundation also has scholarship funds available to students attending vocational schools or colleges with other types of educational delivery methods where it makes sense to have a later deadline. Unique deadlines also allow us to spread out the work required for administration of each scholarship.

The online search tool makes it easy for students to find funding that aligns with their educational goals. Whether a student is in high school, enrolled in college or a returning student, they will be matched with scholarships that fit their educational career. Students throughout Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County are invited to apply online.

Search and apply for scholarships at www.goldenbeltcf.org/scholarships. Please note multiple deadlines. For questions, please contact Sue Cooper, Golden Belt Community Foundation Program Officer, at 620-792-3000 or email gbcf@goldenbeltcf.org.

Golden Belt Community Foundation

At nearly $22 million in total assets and more than 170 funds under management, Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation, call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.