Police investigate fatal shooting near Washburn campus

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just after 12 a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard in the area of 22nd Park and Mulvane near the Washburn University campus in Topeka, according to Lt. Steve Roth.

Officers found a passenger car in the tree line with the driver deceased.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.