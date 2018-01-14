Monday Weather

Monday Snow likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 15 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -14. North wind 8 to 16 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -16. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 1. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.