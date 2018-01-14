Barton’s nursing program accepting applications until Jan. 31

BUSINESS NEWS

The nursing program at Barton Community College is accepting student applications for the 18-19 academic year until January 31. Those wishing to apply to the Barton Nursing Program should first visit apply.bartonccc.edu then stop by the Nursing Office in the Technical Building to receive an application packet for the program.

Barton’s nursing program was recently fully re-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, which requires a minimum pass rate of 80 percent at the Registered Nurse (RN) level.

Barton Community College Licensed Practical Nurse graduates had a 100 percent pass rate in 2017 on their National Council Licensure Examination and the RN graduates had an 88.89 percent pass rate, a 44-percent increase from last year.