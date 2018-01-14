Barton County will continue to determine County Counselors on a year by year basis

When Richard Boeckman served as Barton County Administrator, the county didn’t have to worry about the process of hiring a County Counselor since Boeckman served in both roles before retiring in 2016. Since then the board has struggled to determine how to fill the position and how much to pay. Earlier this month the board voted 4-1 to retain Carey Hipp in the position after she had previously served under consecutive 6-month contracts. This time Hipp will serve for the entire year after the board accepted the Hipp bid for services over one submitted by Great Bend Attorney Allen Glendenning. County Operations Manager Phil Hathcock expects Commissioners to continue to go year by year in selecting a counselor until another option is considered.

Hipp serves as an attorney for Sherman, Hoffman & Hipp in Ellsworth. She will be paid $4,500 per month, or $54,000 a year, as a part-time counselor handling mostly civil cases.

Glendenning is an attorney with Watkins Calcara in Great Bend. Both Hipp and Glendenning offered a $4,500 monthly rate. Hipp’s hourly rate is $180 with an $1,800 monthly minimum and Glendenning’s hourly rate offered was $175 with no minimum.