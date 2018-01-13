Teen jailed for fatal shooting after argument at Kansas motel

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest.

Just before 11:30 Thursday, police responded to motel in the 700 Block of SW Fairlawn in Topeka for a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

One victim, Jesse Lee McFall, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Saturday, police reported the arrest of Logan Lee Able Bartley, 18, Topeka. He was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of 1st degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Cross said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the men.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau.