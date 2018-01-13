Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with newly acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna, avoiding arbitration. The Cardinals also avoided arbitration by reaching one-year deals with outfielder Randal Grichuk, right-hander Michael Wacha and left-hander Tyler Lyons.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs hired Deland McCullough off the staff at Southern California on Friday to coach their running backs, taking the place of recently promoted assistant coach Eric Bieniemy. Chiefs coach Andy Reid moved Bieniemy into the offensive coordinator job shortly after Matt Nagy took the head job with the Chicago Bears. McCullough spent six seasons with Indiana before coaching the Trojans’ running backs last season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Royals agreed with reliever Kelvin Herrera and starter Nate Karns on one-year contracts to avoid arbitration, leaving reliever Brandon Maurer as their only player still on track for a hearing next month. Herrera will make $7,937,500, an increase from $5,325,000. Karns will make $1,375,000 in his first year of arbitration eligibility, an increase from the $571,000 he made last season. He would get a $25,000 for 20 starts and $50,000 if he’s an All-Star.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State’s Steve Prohm has lost four games in a row for the first time in his seven seasons as a head coach. If the Cyclones keep improving like they have over the last two weeks, it will end up being a bad memory. The play of freshmen Cameron Lard and Lindell Wigginton, and a much healthier bench, has given the Cyclones hope that they can finish the season strong. They are at home Saturday against Baylor.

(AP) – Meghan Cameron is settling into her job as assistant director of player personnel with Sporting Kansas City. She’s the first woman to manage player contracts, salary budget, and acquisitions for a Major League Soccer team. Her role will move into another uncharted area for a woman in MLS. She’ll evaluate prospective players.

(AP) – Texas A&M was ranked fifth in the country just a few weeks ago. Now the Aggies are unranked and are the only SEC team without a conference win. They get another tough test on Saturday at No. 24 Tennessee. At the top of the league, Auburn has won 13 straight games and has won three straight league games by double figures. The Tigers travel to face Mississippi State on Saturday.