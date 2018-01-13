Replacing aging equipment for USD 428’s Maintenance Department

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says he has been discussing and researching equipment used by Great Bend school district’s Maintenance Department. When surveying equipment that was getting old, the heavily-used skid steer jumped out as needing replaced.

USD 428 bought the 1997 New Holland skid steer in 2000 for $15,000. The machine has 3,378 hours on it and is wearing out and sometime underpowered for the tasks the district staff uses it for.

Khris Thexton Audio

The skid steer is used frequently and also helps the maintenance department with concrete work around the district.

USD 428 received two bids for a new replacement from Foley Equipment and Murphy Tractor & Equipment, both of Great Bend. The USD 428 Board of Education approved the purchase of a 2017 John Deer 317G Compact Track Loader from Murphy.

Khris Thexton Audio

The 1997 model holds a $9,500 trade in value, making the new John Deere skid steer cost $38,825.

The board also chose to release bids to replace a ¾ ton standard pickup for the Maintenance Department. Bids will be requested from Marmie Motors and Dove Chevrolet Buick Cadillac, both of Great Bend.