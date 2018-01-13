Dade Cannon passes away at age 14

A young boy who taught us all about what it means to be courageous and to get the most out of every day has passed away. 14-year old Dade Cannon finally lost his long battle with cancer with his family by his side Friday.

Dade was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2009 at the age of 5. Over the last 8 years he relapsed 3 times and failed treatment 6 times. He was eventually selected for a clinical trial called CAR T-CELL but in the end the treatment was not successful.

Everyone, especially all of us at Eagle Radio, will miss Dade’s positive outlook on life.

He will be in our hearts when we present the “Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Radiothon” this Spring.

Below is Dade’s obituary.

Dade Michael Cannon, 14, of Great Bend, passed away peacefully January 12, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born December 15, 2003 at Great Bend, to Manford Cannon and Christy Huslig.

A lifetime resident of Great Bend, Dade was a student at Great Bend Middle School. Dade was a devoted New England Patriot’s fan, and had many passions, including, music, reading, art, sports, animae, and video games. A few of his most recent highlights were being invited to throw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, and a Kansas City Royals game. His love of life was demonstrated through his brave heart, kind smile, and selfless love for his family.

Survivors include his mother, Christy Huslig and father in heart, Darin DeWitt; four brothers, Micah Yellowwolf and fiancé Tana of Great Bend, Mason Yellowwolf of the home, Kody Becker of Great Bend, and Drew DeWitt, of the home; one niece, Charlee Yellowwolf; grandparents, Beverly Brown, Cecelia Nicolet, and Dennie DeWitt; great grandparents, LaRea Cravens and Mary Lou Brown. He was preceded in passing by grandparents, Ron Huslig, Dorothy Cannon, and Louis DeWitt; and great grand grandparents, Charlie Brown, Art Cravens, Bernard and Jo Huslig, and Ruth Cannon.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday, January 18, 2018, at First Assembly Of God in Great Bend, with Pastor Tony Mercer and Pastor Dwight Dozier. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to Kans for Kids, Camp Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Inn at NIH, MD, or Eric’s Camp Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

