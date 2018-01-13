2018 Kansas Birding Big Year contest underway

PRATT – The 2018 Kansas Birding Big Year, hosted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), is underway and you’re invited to participate in the fun. Unlike other big year competitions that span the U.S. in a calendar year, participants in the 2018 Kansas Birding Big Year try to observe as many species of birds as they can within the borders of Kansas from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31.

Participants of all skill levels may compete in one of three age groups: youth (17 and under), adult (18-64), and senior (65 and up). The winners from each category will receive prizes to be awarded next January. See guidelines below.

Participation Guidelines

1. Participants must register via email with the event coordinator Mike Rader at KDWPT: mike.rader@ks.gov on or before April 1 to be part of the program for 2018.

2. Participants must read and abide by the set of rules governing the competition (available at ksoutdoors.com/Services/ Wildlife-Diversity/2018- Kansas-Birding-Big-Year). These rules are adapted from the American Birding Association Recording Rules and Interpretations and include the Code of Birding Ethics. Breaking or disregard for these rules will disqualify the participant from the competition.

3. Participants are required to log their data into the online service, eBird, available on the Cornell University website, www.ebird.org. Each participant will need to create an individual profile, with sign-in and password to begin the submission of sightings.

4. Participants will need to submit a running total list of observed species quarterly to the coordinator of the program. This is to help track progress and provide quality control. The program coordinator and competition committee have final say on list totals. Dates for 2018 submission will be: June 30, September 30 and December 31.

5. Winners of the competition in each category will be determined by a committee selected by the program coordinator. Winners will be recognized and prizes will be awarded in mid-January of the following calendar year. Categories are defined as:

Youth – 16 and under

Adult – 17-64 (3 skill levels: Novice, Intermediate and Advanced)

Senior – 65 and up

6. Prizes will be awarded based on availability and appropriateness per division, as determined by program coordinator and competition committee.

For more information, visit ksoutdoors.com/Services/ Wildlife-Diversity/2018- Kansas-Birding-Big-Year.