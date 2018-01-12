Riley School’s Dahlke talks about receiving the Kansas Horizon Award

A Great Bend teacher was among 32 first-year educators from Kansas recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2018 Kansas Horizon Award program. Tanner Dahlke was announced as a recipient this week by the Kansas State Department of Education.

The Riley Elementary School teacher says it was an odd start to his day when he found out about the award.

Tanner Dahlke Audio

Recipients of the 2018 Kansas Horizon Award were notified of their selection by Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson. To be eligible for the award, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding.

Dahlke is from Holyrood and graduated from Washburn University in 2016 before taking the job with USD 428 the following fall.

Tanner Dahlke Audio

Dahlke will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network State Education Conference on February 16 in Topeka.

Dahlke teaches K-2 special education and has a class for children with learning and intellectual disabilities.