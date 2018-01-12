Police: Kan. burglary suspect tried to run over security guard

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 5:30a.m. Thursday, police responded to report of a burglary that had just occurred at Sutherlands in the 2200 Block of North Amidon in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, a 22-year-old security employee told police he was checking the business as part of his responsibilities and located a suspicious late ‘90s to early 2000s single-cab pickup with Kansas tags 309 FVL.

The truck had a large dent on the right rear bumper, stock, silver wheels and was occupied by an unknown suspect identified as 40-50-year-old white male with a grey mustache and approximately 6-foot tall. The man attempted to strike the security employee with the vehicle while fleeing the scene, according to Davidson.

Investigators determined forced entry had been made into the business and heaters had been stolen. In addition, detectives learned the tags on the truck had been reported stolen, according to Davidson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wichita Police.