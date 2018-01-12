Police investigate fatal Kansas hotel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just before 11:30 Thursday, police responded to motel in the 700 Block of SW Fairlawn in Topeka for a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

One victim, Jesse Lee McFall, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Cross said The shooting stemmed from an argument between known subjects. Police have not reported an arrest and released no additional information early Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau.