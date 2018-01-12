New Barton instructor brings expertise in fiber arts, skilled in multiple genres

BUSINESS NEWS

It takes a person with a certain amount of natural creativity to sign up for a metalsmithing class and wind up learning to both sew and weld. That’s the level of creative license Alyssa Bliven has embraced throughout her career in art and art education, and so far it has served her and her students well. She said she has no intention to change her approach as Barton’s newest adjunct art instructor, which will have her teaching Fiber Art and Elementary Art.

She comes to Barton from Great Bend Middle School, where she taught art.

“I bring a lot of creativity because I use so many different materials in my own art practice, and I’m willing to see that in my classroom as well,” she said. “I also work in metal, ceramics and pretty much anything I can find.”

Her first day teaching at Barton is January 9, and it’s not too late for community members to enroll in her class. Those interested can get started at GoBarton.com until the last day for late registration, which is January 12. Bliven said she’s ready to get started teaching students to weave, sew, crochet, knit, embroider, spin and more. The emphasis will be on creating sculptures using the various fiber techniques.

“I’m excited to see what the students come up with,” she said. “I know I have one thing in my mind but they will come up with something completely different.”

Bliven got her start in fiber arts when she enrolled in a metalsmithing class at Cranbrook Academy of Art.

“They have a broad idea of what you can work in as a metalsmith,” she said. “So, I started sewing.”

Bliven is also on the Shafer Art Gallery calendar to display her work in August.