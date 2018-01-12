Kansas man accused of abuse of 7-month-old son

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged child abuse and have a suspect in custody.

On October 20, police were called to Salina Regional Health Center after a woman took her infant son to the emergency room, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The 7-month-old had severe bruising on his bottom.

An investigating revealed the child’s father 21-year-old Quintavian L. Hill had just returned the boy to the mother after a stay with him. Hill told police he dropped the child in the shower, according to Forrester.

In December, police issued a warrant for Hill’s arrest and took him into custody Thursday. He is being held on requested charges of child abuse, according to Forrester.