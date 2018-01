JANUARY 12, 2018

le=”text-align: center;”> Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 1997 TOYOTA CAMRY. 793-0163

FOR SALE: SNOW BLOWER, PU TOOL BOX, TOOL BOX FOR A SEMI. 639-2934

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 282-8079 797-8057

FOR SALE: 1999 CHEVY 4WD SHORT BED/RED PU. 617-9098

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE HITCH, 5′ MOUNTED BLADE, 1300 SMALL SQ BALES OF GRASS. 617-7147

FOR SALE: VINTAGE WINE DECANTER W/WINE GLASSES, DALLAS COWBOY MUG. WANTED: CORDLESS DRILL. 792-6141

FOR SALE: 2 GEORGE FORMAN GRILLS, 2 TV’S, 2 BRIEFCASES. 786-1945

WANTED: GAS POWERED REMOTE CONTROL TRUCK. 617-1184

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU 4WD EXT CAB. 1995 CHEVY CAMARO, 1993 SUZUKI SAMURAI SIDEKICK. 617-8267

FOR SALE: LG BLUE RAY PLAYER W/REMOTE, ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE. 653-7552

FOR SALE: 1989 CHEVY SILVERADO 4WD PU W/NEW ITEMS. 785-445-5056

FOR SALE: 1994 CHEVY SUBURBAN 350, 2 4 DRAWER FILE CABINETS, COMMERCIAL CAN OPENER. 793-8159

FOR SALE: 2 TRAILERS PU BED TRAILER, FLAT BED TRAILER. 285-1722

FOR SALE: MCDERMOTT POOL CUE W/2 TIPS CASE, 383 ENGINE. 617-5787

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD F150 282-4917

FOR SALE: 2000 FORD F250 DIESEL PU, 1994 HONDA PASSPORT. 785-820-1365

FOR SALE: 1984 FORD F250 4WD PU, SPRAYER TIRE 380/90/46, 4 20″ PU TIRES. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 10 TON SHOP CRANE, CASE PLOW, 2 NO TILL DRILLS. WANTED: DRILL STEM PIPE. 285-5288

FREE: AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR OPENER W/HARDWARE. 786-5070

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR, DISH WASHER, 4 DOORS 2 STORM DOORS, 2 EXTERIOR. 797-3796

FOR SALE: 3 CUSHION BLUE SOFA, 2 CHEST OF DRAWERS, 2 HI-BOYS. 617-5136

WANTED: LARGE MIRROR. 797-5781

FOR SALE: SAMSUNG 32″ SMART TV 338-5893

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

HUGE GARAGE SALE: FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH K-96 & BROADWAY IN GREAT BEND. SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 2PM AND AT NOON $5.00 BAGS. (EVERYTHING YOU CAN PUT IN A BAG FOR $5.00) BARBIE JEEP, LAMPS, FURNITURE, KNICK KNACKS AND WHAT NOTS, KITCHEN ITEMS, DISHES, CLOTHING IN ALL SIZES, BEDDING, LINENS, DECORATING ITEMS AND SO MUCH MORE.

