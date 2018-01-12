Sheriff: Patron injured after vehicle crash into Kansas restaurant

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas teen is recovering from injuries from an accident blamed on slick roads.

Just before 2p.m. Thursday, a vehicle driven by John Mayo III, 19, Wellington, was northbound on Nickerson Street, according to Reno County Deputy Wesley Vaughn.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on the snow packed pavement at Avenue A. The vehicle left the road and crashed into Flick’s Restaurant.

A restaurant patrol Bryan Almquist, 51, Nickerson, received a leg injury from the debris. Mayo was not injured, according to Vaught.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release details on where Almquist was treated for injuries or Mayo’s seat belt usage.