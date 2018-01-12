Cop Shop (1/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/11)

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:40 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 184 S. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/11)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:45 a.m. an accident was reported at 2334 Main Street.

At 9:15 a.m. Rojelio Sanchez was turning south onto Morton from 24th Street and lost control on the ice and struck Karen Lapierre’s vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign facing north.

At 10:29 a.m. Tucker Trevino was eastbound across Lakin and Washington and could not stop on the ice and struck Suzann Sanchez’s vehicle that was south on Washington.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:20 p.m. an officer arrested Jonathan M. Scothorn at 1408 Kansas on a Municipal Court warrant.

At 2:16 p.m. an officer arrested Christopher Marcum at 1217 Williams on a Municipal Court warrant.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:23 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1407 Truman Street.

Sick Person

At 5:11 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street.