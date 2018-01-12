Comfort Pro expands services and team in Larned

BUSINESS NEWS

Comfort Pro expanded again to include a new showroom in Larned, and now they’re expanding their team and their services along with it.

Byron Griffin, a Larned native with more than 37 years’ experience in appliance repair, joined the Comfort Pro team this fall.

“Byron is well known in the area for being able to repair any type of appliance,” says Barry Stalcup, owner of Comfort Pro. “I’ve heard on multiple occasions that if Byron can’t fix it, no one can, and we’ve found that to be true!”

Griffin works out of the Larned location, but can travel to customers in all of the Comfort Pro territory, which includes Larned, Great Bend, Russell and most of the surrounding areas.

“It has been great to join Barry and the rest of the team,” Griffin says. “Comfort Pro is very professional, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The Comfort Pro staff includes more than 25 technicians licensed and experienced in all areas of plumbing, heating and air conditioning, water treatment, and now appliance repair too.

“We are committed to serving the Larned community. My grandpa grew up in Larned, and we have invested a lot to improve this facility so we plan on sticking around,” Stalcup says. “We have licensed professionals working in Larned every single day, and we hope to be the first call for years to come.”

Also serving the Larned community are Jason Hammeke, David Chartier, Sam Trahan, Kenny Ludlum, Raymond Brown, Barry Stalcup, and several others.