Chiefs QB Smith named to Pro Bowl squad, replaces Chargers’ Rivers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was named to the 2018 National Football League Pro Bowl on Friday.

Smith will replace Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. He was originally named as an alternate when selections were made in December of 2017.

During the 2017-2018 season, Smith led the NFL in passer rating, 104.7, and tied for the league lead in touchdowns of 20 yards or more, with 13.

Smith finished the season with career highs in passing yards, 4,042, touchdowns, 26, and passer rating, while only throwing five interceptions.

The Pro Bowl will be Smith’s third. He was selected to the game in 2013 and 2016.

Smith joins running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce to represent the Chiefs.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 28, in Orlando, FL.