Brownback appoints insurance executive to lead KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Sam Brownback has named an insurance executive to be acting secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The administration announced Friday that Jeff Andersen will oversee environmental management and the state’s Medicaid program. The Kansas Senate must approve the nomination.

Andersen has worked in various segments of the health care industry for 30 years. Most recently, he has been a vice president at Vizient/VHA where he worked with an insurance company and managed care contracting program. Before that, he was president/CEO of Mid-America Services Solution, which owned 10 hospitals and served 200 hospitals.

Andersen will begin the job Jan. 16. He replaces Susan Mosier, who resigned in November.