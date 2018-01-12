Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/11)

BOOKED: Jonathan Scothorn of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $1,204.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Charles Demel of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Christopher Marcum of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $382.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Shawny Burch of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,282.50 cash only or 90 days in jail.

RELEASED: Vickie Batt of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case after serving her sentence.

RELEASED: Matthew Sanderson of Larned on Barton County District Court case for probation violation after receiving 12 months probation on the case.

RELEASED: Jerome Sisk of Wichita on BCDC case after being transferred to DOC.

RELEASED: Chad Raymer of Great Bend on BCDC case for probation violation after being transferred to DOC.

RELEASED: Jerry Massengill Jr. of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving an OR bond through the District Court and being released to the Dream Center in accordance with order.

RELEASED: Valencia W. Reif on Barton County case on a $10,000 OR bond authorized by Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Christopher Marcum of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting $382.50 cash.

RELEASED: Jerry Hampton of Great Bend on BCDC case for aggravated assault after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Linda Fernandez on BTDC warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. BTDC case for probation violation after posting a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. BTDC case also for probation violation after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.