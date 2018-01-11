Veteran city council members step away

The Great Bend City Council hit the refresh button earlier this week when four new council members were sworn into office. Jolene Biggs, Andrew Erb, Dan Heath, and Cory Urban all took their seats Monday after winning their respective elections in November. In the process of doing so, the City said goodbye to some veteran council members.

Allene Owen spent 18 years on the council and mentioned she will still be attending meetings in future, but from the crowd standpoint.

Dana Dawson served 14 consecutive years on the council and felt his biggest push over the past few years is to make the meetings more transparent and open to the public.

Mike Boys wrapped up his second stint on the council. Boys served for four years in late 1990s and was selected to replace Mike Zinn in February of 2017 after Zinn moved to Manhattan.