Suspect in fatal hoax 911 call returned to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of an unarmed man has been returned to Kansas.

Sedgwick County jail records show 25-year-old Tyler Barriss was booked into the jail Thursday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, giving false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Barriss had been held in the Los Angeles County jail since he was arrested Dec. 28 in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors allege Barriss made a call Dec. 28 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping that led Wichita police to a home where 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot and killed after opening his door.

Barris has a history of making such hoax calls, which are sometimes called “swatting.”