Roland L. Smith, Jr.

GREAT BEND — Roland L. “Smitty” Smith, Jr., 68, of Great Bend, died, January 9, 2018, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita, KS. He was born March 10, 1949, at Great Bend, to Roland Lee and Marlene Leora (Walter) Smith, Sr. Roland married Jane Foss on September 28, 1968 at Great Bend.

Smitty, a lifetime resident of Great Bend, currently owned and operated Smith Supply, LLC, and was previously employed as a Field Sales Representative for National Oilwell Supply Company and A&W Supply, as well as the Circulation Manager of the Great Bend Tribune. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association, Current President of the Kiowa Gun Club, Current President of the Kansas Oil and Gas Museum and Hall of Fame, a Life Member of the N.R.A., board member of the United Way of Central Kansas, and served as a former reserve officer for the Barton County Sheriff. His passion for area youth sports and activities were displayed through his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the United States of America, and as a Life Member in the Great Bend High School Booster Club. He had previously served as the manager for the American Legion Argonne Post 180 baseball team, a board member of the Golden Belt Babe Ruth Association, and sponsored many youth athletic teams, as well as the Barton County 4-H Air Rifle Team.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Smith, of the home; one son, Chris Smith and wife Deena of Great Bend; two daughters, Erin Bird and husband Kevin of Lawrence, and Molly Brown and husband Auston, of Hutchinson; two brothers, Steve Smith of Warrensburg, Missouri, and Randy Smith and wife Jenny of Wichita; one sister, Misty Findley and husband Earl of Kechi; and seven grandchildren, Marlee Bird, Laurel Bird, Hadley Bird, Brayden Smith, Riley Smith, Adelle Smith, and Wyatt Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, presided by Father Don Bedore. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2018, with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been designated to the Kiowa Gun Club or Kansas Oil and Gas Museum, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

