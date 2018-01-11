Kansas man accused of setting recreational vehicle on fire

TOPEKA, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson.

Just after 12:30p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a vehicle fire located at 541 NE Gordon Street in Topeka, according to Fire Chief Craig Duke.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a Recreational Vehicle fully involved with fire. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack bringing the flames under control. A search of the vehicle revealed no occupants.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit responded to this incident to determine the fire was intentionally set, according to Duke. Fire investigators were able to quickly identify and locate a suspect.

Police arrested twenty-eight year old Kenneth R. Harris He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on one count of Arson. The estimated dollar loss in the fire is $3,500.00