Great Bend teacher recognized for outstanding teaching skills

A Great Bend teacher was among thirty-two first-year educators from Kansas recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2018 Kansas Horizon Award program.

The award recipients were announced Jan. 9 by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE).

The first-year educators will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) State Education Conference on Feb. 16 in Topeka.

The Kansas Horizon Award program, which is sponsored by KSDE, allows all school districts in the state an opportunity to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award.

To be eligible for the award, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding.

The program is a regional competition with four regions corresponding to the state’s U.S. Congressional districts. Four elementary and four secondary classroom teachers may be selected for the award from each region

Recipients of the 2018 Kansas Horizon Award were notified of their selection by Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson.

“I want to congratulate these outstanding teachers,” Watson said. “Each recipient has demonstrated their dedication to the teaching profession, and I want to thank them for their time and talent. With the help of great teachers like these, we are one step closer to meeting the vision for education in the state, which is Kansas leads the world in the success of each student. Kansas is lucky to have such quality teachers in its classrooms.”

2018 Kansas Horizon Award Recipients

Region 1

Katie Crowsey, Lyons Middle School, Lyons USD 405

Tanner Dahlke, Riley Elementary School, Great Bend USD 428

Taylor Gros, Bluemont Elementary School, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383

Arika Haresnape, Clifton-Clyde High School, Clifton-Clyde USD 224

Mandy Malone, Hutchinson Middle School, Hutchinson USD 308

Kelly Oberheu, Emporia High School, Emporia USD 253

Jessica Steele, Cottonwood Elementary School, Salina USD 305

Courtney Unruh, Hutchinson Magnet School, Hutchinson USD 308

Region 2

Lindy Broeckelman, Logan Elementary School, Seaman USD 345

Brandon Daley, Woodlawn Elementary School, Lawrence USD 497

April Gee, Valley Heights Junior Senior High School, Valley Heights USD 498

Avery Ozier, Pauline Central Primary School, Auburn-Washburn USD 437

Samuel Parrilla, Burlington Middle/High School, Burlington USD 244

Derek Smith, Southern Coffey County High School, Southern Coffey County USD 245

Ashley Snow, Lakeside Elementary School, Pittsburg USD 250

Berenice Weisel, Southwest Middle School, Lawrence USD 497

Region 3

Sarah Broddle, Monticello Trails Middle School, De Soto USD 232

Paige Fickbohm, Oak Grove Elementary School, Turner USD 202

Christopher Hagedorn, Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill USD 230

Melissa Kinzer, Chisholm Trail Middle School, Olathe USD 233

Alexandria Mackenzie, Apache Innovative School, Shawnee Mission USD 512

Katie Omo, Prairie Ridge Elementary School, De Soto USD 232

Michael Richards, Oxford Middle School, Blue Valley USD 229

Michaela Shandy, Blue River Elementary School, Blue Valley USD 229

Region 4

Connor Christensen, Apollo Elementary School, Goddard USD 265

Hilary Cosgrove, Freeman Elementary School, Haysville USD 261

Hannah Martin, Maize South Middle School, Maize USD 266

Constance Neale, Slate Creek Elementary School, Newton USD 373

Carlyn Olson, Winfield High School, Winfield USD 465

Colleen Tajchman, Derby Hills Elementary School, Derby USD 260

Rachel Villareale, Rose Hill Middle School, Rose Hill USD 394

Jessica Williams, Stafford Middle/High School, Stafford USD 349