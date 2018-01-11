GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Diabetes Overview

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Diabetes Overview” on Friday, January 12, at 1 pm.

Are you or a family member experiencing diabetes for the first time? Do have questions about the condition? Just wanting to know more? Join us as APRN Alisha Stinemetz, St. Rose Health Center, gives us a diabetic overview and answers some of those questions.

For more information call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.