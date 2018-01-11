Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             “America in the Morning”

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one

                        Plantorama – “Forcing Paperwhite Bulbs”

                        Sound Living – “Measuring Financial Health”

                        Outbound Kansas – “Bird Feeder Placement”

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – The Friday Free-for-All with guest host Tyne Morgan of U.S. Farm Report.

11A-12P        Health Insurance Advocate Show

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory  

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”