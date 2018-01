Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:30 a.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 165.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:57 a.m. a burglary was reported at NW 70 Road & NW 80 Avenue.

Falls

At 6:30 p.m. an inmate fell at the Barton County Detention Center and was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital for treatment.