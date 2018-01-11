Caution needed in Barton County with dangerous road conditions

As the snow hit Central Kansas Wednesday night, the dangers of the elements are taking effect in Barton County.

Law enforcement encourages motorists to be extra careful on highways with blowing snow and white out conditions causing limited visibility. The conditions are especially dangerous on east and west highways with the north wind blowing the snow across the road. US 56 between Ellinwood and Great Bend and US 56 west of Great Bend is considered in bad condition.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says Barton County crews and the Kansas Department of Transportation are treating what roads they can, but as motorists pack the snow down it polishes to ice.

Again use extra caution when driving on the highways, especially the east and west roads.