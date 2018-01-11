Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/10)

BOOKED: Felicia Parker on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $500 cash or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Jerry Massengill Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Misty Adams of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000 cash only. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $750 cash only.

RELEASED: Jerimia Thatcher of Wichita on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, by order of the court.

RELEASED: Clarence Flores of Texas, DOC hold with a warrant withdrawal effective immediately.

RELEASED: Felicia R. Parker on BCDC warrant with a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Kyle A. Stroud on BCDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.