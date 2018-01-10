Vatterott College will close Kansas campus

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Vatterott College in Wichita has announced they will close their campus in Wichita.

In a Tuesday letter to students, the school located at 8853 E 37th Street north in Wichita, will close after students complete their graduation in June.

The school said they would continue to offer student services to students and graduates in conjunction with the school’s enrollment agreement.

The school also said all student records are being transferred to a location in St. Louis Missouri.

In addition to online classes and the Wichita campus, Vatterott has 16 locations across the nation including one in Kansas City, Missouri according to school’s web site.