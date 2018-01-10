Tickets now on sale for Barton County’s Got Flavor

Barton County’s Got Flavor is coming back in 2018, with special guests, Colorado Keys, returning for a second year. On Saturday, January 20 Habitat for Humanity for Barton County will play host to a night of food prepared by our contestants, followed up with a night of entertainment.

Held at the Great Bend Events Center, this fundraiser will feature food tastings from 6:30-7:15 p.m., followed by the dueling piano entertainers from the Colorado Keys at 7:30 p.m.

YOU be the judge…

Guests will have the opportunity to taste a variety of food prepared by local volunteer chefs. Event attendees are the judges and will vote for their favorite food tasting. The winning teams will receive a trophy or cash.

“We are so excited for this year’s event and hope everyone comes ready to eat some great food, laughter, and enjoy the awesome entertainment,” Austin Coyan, Habitat for Humanity Chair goes on to say, “We invited the Colorado Keys back this year along with their Dueling Pianos act. People asked for their return and we listened. Everyone really just kicked back and sang along and enjoyed themselves.”

Tickets are $25 each for the tastings and the dueling piano show. The dinner and cash bar is available for adults only, with tickets limited to the first 150 people. Tickets for the dueling piano show by itself are available for $15 per person.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact us at habitatbartoncounty@hotmail.com or send a message through the Habitat for Humanity: Barton County Area Facebook page. Tickets

are also available for purchase at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, KS.

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions and to our other generous sponsors: Spectrum CPA Partners, LLC, Marketing Maven Consulting, P & S Electric, 10th St. Eyecare Center, Manweiler Chevrolet, Nex-Tech, and Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd.

About Habitat for Humanity:

Habitat for Humanity has been in Barton County since 2001. Our non-profit organization gives a hand up, not a hand out. All the donations we receive are used to build or remodel homes for our partner families, who then purchase the home through a zero-interest, 25-year mortgage. The houses cost less because they are built with volunteer labor and donated materials, and because the partner families do not pay interest, home ownership is much more affordable than in the private market. In addition, the funds collected in mortgage payments can be re-used to help another family in Barton County.