Suspect in deadly Kansas 911 hoax wanted for similar calls in Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA — A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the December 27, fatal police shooting of a Kansas man is now wanted in Canada for a similar swatting call.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Alberta police reported their Cyber/Forensics Unit had issued warrants for the arrest of 25-year-old Tyler Barris of Los Angeles following a swatting incident last month, according to a media release.

Just before 8p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, Calgary 911 received a call from a man who claimed he had shot his father and was holding his mom and younger brother hostage. The caller provided information leading officers to believe that the incident occurred at an address located in the 2300 block of 17b Street S.W. in Calgary, according to a media release from police.

Officers from patrol and the Tactical Unit quickly attended the residence, contained the scene, and began evacuating nearby units.

While officers were on scene trying to confirm the reported information, Calgary 911 received another call from a woman who lived at the address, who believed she was the victim of a swatting call. The woman exited her residence and officers confirmed that the initial report of a shooting and hostage scenario was false. During this incident, a substantial amount of police resources were required to contain the scene and protect the safety of citizens. It is believed that the woman victim was targeted because of her online persona. Following the incident, the investigation was handed over to members of the CPS Cyber/Forensics Unit. Investigators quickly identified a suspect who had made contact online with the victim earlier that day. It is believed this same suspect was involved in similar swatting calls in other jurisdictions. Warrants were issued for Barriss that include one count each of Public Mischief – falsely reporting that an offence has been committed, Fraud – false information by letter or telecommunication and Mischief Barriss told a California judge at an extradition hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court last week that he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges in the swatting case