Kansas woman accused of using a child to produce pornography

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas woman was indicted Wednesday on charges of producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Kayla Michelle Simpson, 22, Junction City, is charged with one count of using a child to produce child pornography and one count of violating the conditions imposed on a registered sex offender. The crime is alleged to have occurred in July 2016 in Junction City.

The indictment alleges that Simpson, who was registered sex offender, enticed a 16-year-old victim to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of producing child pornography.

If convicted, Simpson faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the production charge, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the sex offender charge. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney is prosecuting. Simpson has a previous conviction for indecent solicitation of a child, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.