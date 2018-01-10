Kan. man jailed after security camera shows him using counterfeit cash

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged forgery.

On January 4, a suspect identified as Jason Wooster, 42, Salina, was seen on a security camera using a $50.00 counterfeit bill to make a purchase at Ace Hardware, 321 South Broadway in Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

On Tuesday, police used the video images to confirm Wooster’s identity and make an arrest.

Wooster is being held on requested charges of forgery and theft by deception, according to Forrester.

Wooster has 9 previous convictions for burglary, theft, forgery, drugs and criminal damage to property, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.