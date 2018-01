JANUARY 10, 2018

e=”text-align: center;”>

FOR SALE: 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV W/REMOTE, 2 JACK STANDS, GEORGE FORMAN GRILLS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 1989 CHEVY SILVERADO PU W/LONG BED. 785-445-5056

WANTED: COLT PYTHON PISTOL 357 REVOLVER. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER W/STORAGE/GLASS DOOR. 603-8584

FOR SALE: 7 ELECTRIC HEATERS, 1 PROPANE HEATER. 797-2828

FOR SALE: LARGE GREENHOUSE W/SO MANY EXTRAS. 785-731-1127

WANTED: 1100/1135 MASSEY HARRIS TRACTOR FOR PARTS. 282-7056

FOR SALE: 500 GALLON PROPANE TANK. WANTED: GPS SYSTEM. 653-2367

FOR SALE: TABLE W/5 CHAIRS, KIDS TOYS, DISPLAY CASE. 617-5136

WANTED: 4 TIRES 265/75/16 923-4532

FOR SALE: LG BLUE RAY PLAYER W/REMOTE, ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE. 653-7552

FOR SALE: 2000 FORD F250 4WD CREW CAB DIESEL PU. 785-820-1365

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU 4WD, EXT CAB, 1995 CHEVY CAMARO, 1993 SUZUKI SIDEKICK. 617-8267

FOR SALE: WALL CABINETS (NEW IN THE BOX) 786-9940

FOR SALE: 1994 CHEVY SUBURBAN 350, 2 4 DRAWER FILE CABINETS, COMMERCIAL CAN OPENER. 793-8159

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, 2X LADIES CLOTHING. WANTED: SOMEONE TO INSTALL AN ELECTRONIC DOOR KEYPAD. 617-3505

FOR SALE: MOSSBERG 535 12 GUAGE SHOTGUN. 617-7884

FOR SALE: SAMSUNG 32″ HD SMART TV 338-5823

FOR SALE: 2004 CHEVY 1/2 TON 4WD PU W/EXTRAS 586-8009

FOR SALE: 1996 FORD F150 4WD LONG BED, 1993 FORD EXPLORER 4WD, 2003 FORD EXPLORER 4WD. 785-483-1565

WANTED: PHONE NUMBER FOR THE SAMSUNG TV. 639-2487

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR, DISH WASHER, 2 STORM DOORS 32X80 36X80. 797-3796

HUGE GARAGE SALE: FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH K-96 AND BROADWAY IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE IS THIS SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 2PM. STARTING AT 12PM $5.00 BAGS (EVERYTHING YOU CAN FIT IN A PAPER BAG FOR $5.00). YOU WILL FIND: BARBIE JEEP, FURNITURE, KNICK KNACKS/WHAT NOTS, KITCHEN ITEMS, DISHES, BEDDING, LINENS, CLOTHING IN ALL SIZES, SHOES, LAMPS AND MUCH MUCH MORE.

