Former Kan. high school coach admits relationship with student

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former Olathe School teacher and coach has admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Michael Jasiczek pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to two federal charges involving having sex with a student over the age of 16. A third charge was dropped.

Prosecutors determined the relationship was consensual. But under state law, it is a felony for teachers and authority figures to have sexual relationships with students at the same school.

Jasiczek, a social science teacher and assistant football coach, was placed on administrative leave in May and was later fired.

He was a teacher at Olathe South High School for more than a decade. He coached football, ran a weightlifting club and was called “Coach Jazz” by students and staff.