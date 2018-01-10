District Attorney: 2 Kansas police officers face charges

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two members of law enforcement are facing charges in separate incidents.

Wichita Police Department (WPD) Officer Josh Price has been charged with two misdemeanors and one felony by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from his October 20 arrest by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office for misdemeanor official misconduct and stalking, according to a media release. Price has been employed as a WPD police officer for 18 years. He was placed on administrative leave without pay Oct. 30, according to Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsey.

In addition to Price, Wichita Police Department Officer Jax Rutledge has been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of misdemeanor criminal deprivation of property by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an Oct. 9 incident while Rutledge was off-duty. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence battery and theft. Rutledge has been employed as a WPD police officer for nine years. She is on administrative leave without pay.