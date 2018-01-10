Cop Shop (1/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/9)
Back Pain
At 9:27 a.m. a subject was transported by EMS at 4200 3rd Street.
Hemorrhage / Lacerations
At 11:52 a.m. hemorrhage / lacerations were reported at 9 NE 30 Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 724 NW 130 Avenue in Albert.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/9)
Unconscious / Fainting
At 8:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 6004 Broadway.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 12:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1921 Madison Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 1 p.m. an officer arrested Raul Rocha at 1806 12th Street on a PV warrant.
At 1:31 p.m. an officer arrested Stacey Henderson on a BTCO PV warrant at 2334 Main Street.
At 1:51 p.m. an officer arrested Brenda Vasquez-Loera on a GB warrant at 1217 Williams.
Theft
At 2:08 p.m. questions in reference to evicting a subject was reported at 1120 Morphy Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 3:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1234 McKinley Street.
EMS/Fire Assist
At 4:31 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1111 Warner Road.
Burglary / In Progress
At 4:37 p.m. a report of female subject attempting to get into a residence was made at 1519 Washington Street.
Sick Person
At 8:52 p.m. EMS call was made at 2622 23rd Street.
At 11:32 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 815 Holland Street.