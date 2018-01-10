Cop Shop (1/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/9)

Back Pain

At 9:27 a.m. a subject was transported by EMS at 4200 3rd Street.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 11:52 a.m. hemorrhage / lacerations were reported at 9 NE 30 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 724 NW 130 Avenue in Albert.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/9)

Unconscious / Fainting

At 8:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 6004 Broadway.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 12:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1921 Madison Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1 p.m. an officer arrested Raul Rocha at 1806 12th Street on a PV warrant.

At 1:31 p.m. an officer arrested Stacey Henderson on a BTCO PV warrant at 2334 Main Street.

At 1:51 p.m. an officer arrested Brenda Vasquez-Loera on a GB warrant at 1217 Williams.

Theft

At 2:08 p.m. questions in reference to evicting a subject was reported at 1120 Morphy Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1234 McKinley Street.

EMS/Fire Assist

At 4:31 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1111 Warner Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:37 p.m. a report of female subject attempting to get into a residence was made at 1519 Washington Street.

Sick Person

At 8:52 p.m. EMS call was made at 2622 23rd Street.

At 11:32 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 815 Holland Street.