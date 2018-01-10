Chiefs name Bieniemy as new offensive coordinator

The Kansas City Chiefs have named Eric Bieniemy as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

He served five seasons as the Chiefs running backs coach.

He steps into the job after former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was named head coach of the Chicago Bears.

“I’ve known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “He’s done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He’s a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job.”

Next year will be Bieniemy’s 11th year of coaching in the NFL.