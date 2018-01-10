Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/9)

BOOKED: Hunter Neighbors on BTDC case for no DL, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lora Brant of Great Bend on BTDC for giving a worthless check, bond set at $706.57 cash only.

BOOKED: Raul Rocha of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Brenda Vazquez-Loera of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Stacey Henderson of Great Bend on BTDC for probation violation, bond set at $25,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for aggravated battery with no bond.

BOOKED: Jordan C. Haden on Barton County District Court warrant for rape with a bond of $500,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Hunter Neighbors of Great Bend on BTDC case for no DL, bond posted through TNT Bail Bonding in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Lora Brant of Great Bend on BTDC for giving a worthless check bond $706.57 cash posted.

RELEASED: Sierra Flax of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, illegal window tint, possession of methamphetamine. Ellis County District Court case for failure to appear. $10,000 surety posted through Ace on BTDC case and released to Ellis County.

RELEASED: Juvenile to JJA.